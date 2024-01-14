Miles “Deuce” McBride continued his recent hot streak Saturday night with a career-high 19 points in the New York Knicks’ 106-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Along with his 19 points, McBride, a 2021 draft pick out of West Virginia, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists, and added one steal and one block. He drained four three-pointers for the third time in the last five games. He started in place of the injured Jalen Brunson.

“Super confident. I knew if we wanted to win, I’d have to be a big part of scoring,” McBride said Saturday night. “Jalen, obviously, scores a lot of points for us, and you know, I couldn’t put it on my back, but I felt like I could give the team an extra boost.”

Saturday also marked the third time in five games that McBride scored at least 15 points. He netted a then-career-high 16 points on Jan. 9 in a win over the Portland Trailblazers.

McBride’s recent hot streak has directly followed his signing of a three-year contract extension with the Knicks on Dec. 30.

The former Mountaineer is averaging 8.5 points per game since receiving the extension. That is nearly triple his career-scoring average. McBride is also shooting 16-31 (51.6%) from three-point land over the last eight games.

McBride is shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 47.9 percent from beyond the arc in 26 games this season. McBride and the Knicks host Orlando on Monday, beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Their next appearance on national TV comes on Tuesday, Jan. 23, when McBride and Co. face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.