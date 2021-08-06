McBride signs rookie deal with New York Knicks

Photo: Dale Sparks

It’s official — Miles McBride is a New York Knick.

The second round selection signed his first professional contract with the Knicks on Friday, as seen in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account and a statement to the team’s public relations account.

“Wow, first pro contract,” he said in the video. “The first of, hopefully, a good amount.”

Although he just put the pen to paper, “Deuce” has already taken his first dribbles as a Knick as he prepares for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He has been routinely shown making highlights in practice, which began on Aug. 5.

New York’s first Summer League game is on Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET against Toronto.

The Knicks acquired McBride as the 36th overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft after a trade with Oklahoma City, the first of four rookie additions to the team in the draft. He played two seasons at West Virginia, finishing his sophomore year averagin 15.9 points, and 4.8 assists per game.

