MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe and alum Amy Cashin of the West Virginia University track and field team have qualified for the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, from July 15-24.



“Qualifying for competitions as prestigious as the World Championships begins with a relentless commitment to training and lifestyle many years before the actual performance that qualifies them,” Mountaineer coach Sean Cleary said. “The World Championships may not have the name recognition that the Olympic games carry, but on many levels, it is its equal or superior.”



McCabe qualified for the Canadian National Team after finishing first in the Bell Canadian Outdoor Championships with a time of 9:30.69, while Cashin crossed the finish line first at the Portland Track Festival with a time of 9:27.91. Cashin will be representing her home country of Australia.



“To have both Amy and Ceili qualify for this meet is an incredible moment for themselves, WVU, the state of West Virginia as well as their countries,” Cleary added.



McCabe is one of 54 athletes selected to represent Canada in Eugene, and one of three Canadians running in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase.



Additionally, the Australian National team will have three women competing in the event and will field a team of 64 athletes for the World Championships.



The heats for the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase will take place on July 16, at 1:35 pm ET with the championship being held on July 20 at 10:45 pm ET.



McCabe earned All-American honors this season when she set a WVU program record with a time of 9:31.14 in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships.



Cashin also had a stellar career as a Mountaineer, as she garnered All-Big 12 honors and All-Mid-Atlantic Region honors in 2017 while being a part of WVU’s first duo to be named to the All-Big 12 team since 2014.