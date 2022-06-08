Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team advanced to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, from June 8-11.



McCabe qualified for the championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after placing third (9:46.73) in the quarterfinals at the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Championship from May 25-28, at Robert C. Haugh Complex – Outdoor Track and Field in Bloomington, Indiana.



The steeplechase semifinal is set for Thursday, May 9 at 9:24 p.m. ET, followed by the final on Saturday, June 11 at 5:54 p.m.



Fans can follow the meet with help from the event’s live results and live stream, presented by NCAA.com.



The British Columbia, Canada native, enters the event ranked No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 2 nationally in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a season-best time of 9:32.14 at the Mountaineer Twilight, on April 30, in Morgantown, West Virginia.



Last season, McCabe advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time in her career. After finishing in sixth place with a time of 9:37.39 in the 3,000 meter steeplechase finals, McCabe took home her first outdoor track and field All-American Honors.



For each individual event contested at each of the Preliminary Round, the top 48 declared student-athletes were accepted into the competition. Qualifiers out of the East and West Regions who placed in the top 12 in their events advanced to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships in Eugene.