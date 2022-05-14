For the second straight year, WVU’s Ceili McCabe is a Big 12 Conference champion.

BACK TO BACK 👑!!!!



McCabe took home the title in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:12.87. After the third lap, McCabe had created a few seconds of separation. It ballooned to a six-second lead heading into the seventh lap and she never looked back.

Last year, she became the first Mountaineer to earn a Big 12 championship in the event with a time of 10:08.69. Her personal and program best is 9:32.01.

Kansas’ Lona Latema came in second with a time of 10:20.87.

WVU’s Sylvia Russell placed fourth in the event with a time of 10:31.22 and Katherine Dowie took fifth at 10:41.39.

McCabe now looks to end her redshirt freshman campaign with an NCAA Championship. She finished eighth in the nation last season and enters the NCAA East Preliminary Round ranked No. 2 in the country in the steeplechase. The event takes place May 25-28 in Bloomington, Indiana.