McCabe is the first Mountaineer to win the steeplechase

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team continued competition at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a first-0place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, in Manhattan, Kansas, on Friday.



Redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers to their first-ever Big 12 Championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native, McCabe, recorded fifth-place outdoor program record best finish with a time of 10:08.69.

Junior Katherine Dowie followed McCabe and had an All-Big 12 performance in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a fifth place finish in 10:32.23.



In all, WVU competed in four events on the second day of the three-day meet at Kansas State’s R.V. Christian Track Complex.

In the field, junior Peter-Gay McKenzie opened competition for the Mountaineers placing 16th in the long jump, earning a mark of 5.96 meters.

Three Mountaineers competed in the pole vault. Redshirt Freshman Sarah Stair broke her career-high with a 3.75-meter mark to place 13th, while Freshman Lydia Moell tied her career-high of 3.75 meters to tie for 13th. They were followed by sophomore Ellie Gardner who finished in 16th with a mark of 3.60 meters.



On the track junior Tessa Constantine finished 12th in the 400-meter hurdle competition with a time of 1:01.60.



Following Saturday’s action, the Mountaineers sit in eighth place as a team with a total of 14 points.

The 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship concludes on Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.



Fans can follow along with the Big 12 Championship all weekend long by visiting the meet’s championship page, which features the meet schedule, ticket information, live results, records and more. Additionally, FloTrack is set to provide live coverage of the meet at FloTrack.org.



