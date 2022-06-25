MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Two-time Big 12 Champion and All-American Ceili McCabe competed in her signature event in the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships, which serve as the trials for the World Athletics Championships.

After placing third in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month, the Vancouver native won her first senior national title at the Bell Trials on Friday.

With 250 meters to go, McCabe kicked it in high gear and passed Olympic steeplechaser Regan Yee to secure the win and a personal-best time.

Unfortunately, McCabe missed the World Athletics Championship qualifying mark of 9:30.00 by just 0.69 seconds. Her previous career-best was 9:31.14. She ran that time at the 2022 NCAA Championships and set a new WVU program record.

McCabe can still qualify for the World Champions via World Athletics Points.

“It wasn’t the plan going in to save a big kick for the end but I saw the clock and realized it was going to be tight,” McCabe said in a Bell Trials official release.