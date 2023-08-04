Athletics Canada announced Friday that Ceili McCabe is one of 50 track and field athletes to join the Athletics Canada 2023 World Athletics Championship Team.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will take place on August 19-27 this month in Budapest, and McCabe is slated to compete in the 3,000 meter steeplechase event.

By finishing third in the country in the 3,000-meter steeplechase event, McCabe earned track and field All-American honors for the third-consecutive season. She is one of just 12 runners in WVU history to accomplish the feat.

In all, the Vancouver, British Columbia, native has claimed seven All-American awards in her WVU career. Her finish at the NCAAs in the spring completed another three-peat of sorts, as it marked McCabe’s second straight year with three All-American honors (cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track). According to WVU, there are only other Mountaineers to earn All-American honors three times in the same year.

The first heats for the 3,000 meter steeplechase will run on August 23.