Distance runner Ceili McCabe and second baseman JJ Wetherholt were tabbed as West Virginia’s nominees for Big 12 Player of the Year on Friday.

McCabe won Big 12 Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year in the fall, then she earned her third-straight All-American honor during the spring track and field season. She also earned All-American honors in cross country and indoor track and field.

In WVU history, only 12 runners have earned All-American awards three-straight seasons. Only four primarily competed in individual distance events.

Others primarily competed in distance relay events, but of course, did not run the full race. McCabe, meanwhile, is all on her own for the near-two-mile steeplechase event.

In all, the Vancouver, British Columbia, native has claimed seven All-American awards in her WVU career. Her finish at the NCAAs last weekend completed another three-peat of sorts, as it marked McCabe’s second straight year with three All-American honors (cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track).

Wetherholt is the first West Virginia baseball player to earn more than five All-American nods in one season.

The Mars, Pennsylvania, native led all college baseball players with a .449 batting average this season. He also collected 101 hits, 42 extra-base hits, and 36 steals — the second-most in a single season in program history.

He was named the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year, and he also received an invitation to play for Team USA Collegiate, where he eventually made the roster.

The winners will be announced Monday, July 31.