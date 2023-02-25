AUSTIN, Texas — The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams added one gold, two silver, one bronze and two program records on Thursday evening at the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, held at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

Senior Jacqueline McCutchan highlighted the day for the Mountaineers winning gold in the women’s 100 back, touching the pads in 54.14.

“Great day and night of swimming. There were two program records and several all-time top 10 performances, but having Jacqueline win the 100 back was great and I’m really happy for her,” coach Vic Riggs said.

The excitement in day three began with senior David Snider adding another bronze medal in the men’s 100 fly, with a time of 47.46. Sophomore Braden Osborn finished in fifth (48.71), while sophomore finished in eighth (49.61). Senior Conrad Molinaro competed in the consolation finals, finishing with a time of 49.10 to finish in first. Senior Harna Minezawa competed in the consolation finals for the women, also finishing first in 54.36.

Next came the 400 IM, where sophomore Morgan Burton finished in fourth place with a time of 4:21.35. Sophomore Danny Berlitz added a fifth-place finish for the men with a time of 3:46.88.

The excitement continued with senior Roanoke Shirk breaking the program record in the men’s 200 free prelims, with a time of 1:35.71. During the finals, Shirk placed fifth with a time of 1:35.82. Following behind was freshman Max Nielsen in seventh, finishing in 1:37.99. On the women’s side, junior Abby Reardon finished in fifth (1:49.06), while freshman Gabriela De La Torre finished right behind in sixth (1:49.19).

During the 100 breaststroke, freshman Mia Cheatwood added a fourth-place finish, touching the pads in 1:00.60. For the men, junior Joe Schaefer also came in fourth, finishing in 53.71, while freshman Adam McDonald finished in eighth (54.62).

Junior Justin Heimes earned fourth place in the men’s 100 back finishing in 47.24, while freshmen Jamin Harlan and Maverick Bray finished in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

In the diving well, senior Marian Tiemeier finished fourth in the consolation finals with a score of 288.45. Sophomore Sarah Krusinski finished seventh (241.05).

Friday’s action concluded with two more silver medals in the 200 free relay competitions. The women’s team of McCutchan, Cheatwood, Minezawa and freshman Ada Szwabinska finished with a time of 1:30.94, setting the second new program record of the day for the Mountaineers. The men’s team of Osborn, sophomore Danny Berlitz, Shirk, and sophomore Conner McBeth finished in 1:18.83.

The Mountaineers return to competition on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the final day of action at the Big 12 Championship. Saturday’s swim prelims are set to begin at 11 a.m. ET, diving prelims are set to begin at 11:15 a.m., at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, while finals action will commence at 7 p.m. ET.

