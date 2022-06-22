One of West Virginia’s top bats from 2022 is leaving the program.

A source confirmed to Gold and Blue Nation that WVU catcher McGwire Holbrook has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore played two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Holbrook appeared in 54 games for the Mountaineers, making 19 starts at catcher and 27 as a designated hitter. He grew to be one of the team’s top hitters, leading WVU with a .910 OPS and finishing the season with a .327 batting average. He was second on West Virginia with 47 RBIs, adding 13 doubles and six home runs.

Holbrook is the second Mountaineer to hit the transfer portal after reliever Zach Ottinger.

The Orlando, Florida native, who was named after the retired Major League slugger Mark McGwire, departs Morgantown with a career slash line including a .328 batting average, .397 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage with 46 RBIs and seven home runs.