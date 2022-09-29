A former Mountaineer slugger has become a champion in the pro ranks.

Paul McIntosh and his team, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, earned the outright championship in the Southern League of Minor League Baseball on Wednesday. Pensacola, the double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, defeated the Tennessee Smokies in three games to earn their second title.

McIntosh didn’t appear in the series as he battled stints on the injured list down the stretch of the season. He still performed well in his first double-A season, batting .258 with a .844 OPS and 13 homers — the second-most on the team.

The Miami Gardens, Florida native had a record-setting season with the Blue Wahoos, hitting the most home runs, doubles (25) and tallying the most runs scored (66) and total bases (148) by a catcher in team history.

McIntosh has made quick use of his short time in the minors after signing with the Marlins in 2021 after going undrafted. He finished his WVU career with a big 2021 campaign, clubbing for a .256 batting average with a .933 OPS and eight homers en route to an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention nod.