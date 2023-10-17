MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior Oli Ménard earned a runner-up finish at the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ménard shot 3-under-par with rounds of 70-68-69=207 at the par 70, 6,992-yard Maketewah Country Club. He tied with Western Kentucky’s Connery Meyer and was one shot off the individual title, won by AJ Adams of Xavier. Only three golfers in the field shot under par. The finish marked Ménard’s best since a third-place finish at the Minnesota Golf Classic in 2021.

Senior Will Stakel shot 76-75-74=225 (+15), junior Pierce Grieve recorded rounds of 72-81-73=226 (+16) and sophomore Westy McCabe shot 76-80-74=230 (+20). All four WVU golfers are competing as individuals.

The Mountaineers will close out their fall season at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational in Loxley, Alabama, on Oct. 28-29.