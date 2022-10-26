Kedrian Johnson goes up for a layup in the Gold-Blue Debut. (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund.

This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. WVU played Albany in 2017, Penn State in 2018, Duquesne in 2019 and Akron in 2021. The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game.

Individual tickets for Friday’s game are priced at $15 or $10, depending on seat location.

Andrew Caridi and Warren Baker will have the call on Big 12 Now. The Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield will provide radio coverage with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs.

