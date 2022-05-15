It’s official. Former Mountaineer pitcher Michael Grove will make his Major League Baseball debut on Sunday.

It was reported Friday that the Dodgers were considering promoting Grove in the coming days due to injuries on their pitching staff. The organization confirmed after Saturday’s game he was getting the nod in the series finale with the Phillies.

The Wheeling, West Virginia, native was drafted by the LA Dodgers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He’s pitched in 47 minor league games, including 26 in Double-A over the last two seasons.

At the Double-A level, he’s posted a 2.76 ERA in five starts. He’s pitched a total of 16.1 innings. His most recent outing with the Tusla Drillers was on May 8. In 4 innings pitched, he allowed two hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out four.

Grove saw his final season at West Virginia cut short due to Tommy John surgery. Even though he only made nine starts in 2017 before suffering the elbow injury, the Dodgers still took a chance on Grove in the draft. As a freshman in 2016, Grove had 56 strikeouts and a 3.40 ERA in 45.0 innings.

He will take the mound in a Dodgers uniform for the first time at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Grove will be the third former WVU player to see big league action this season, joining fellow pitchers Alek Manoah and John Means. Manoah will pitch for the Blue Jays on Sunday while Means is out of the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery.