MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Veteran WVU defensive tackle Mike Lockhart announced in an Instagram post Saturday morning that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

“First off, I would like to thank God for everything,” Lockhart said. “I would also like to thank all the coaches and fans of Mountaineer Nation. I am forever grateful for the opportunities [y’all] have given me and the lessons I have learned on this journey. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.”

The Birmingham, Alabama, native is fresh off his best season of college football. He finished the regular season with 21 total tackles (10 solo) and 2.5 sacks. He also blocked a field goal attempt in WVU’s win over TCU in September.

In five seasons with WVU, he tallied 61 tackles and three sacks.