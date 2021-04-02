Miles McBride to enter NBA Draft with option to return, ESPN reports

Yet another Mountaineer is testing the NBA waters.

WVU sophomore guard Miles McBride will reportedly enter the 2021 NBA Draft with the option to return to Morgantown, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on Friday. McBride later confirmed the announcement on his social media pages.

Thank you Mountaineer Nation for welcoming me into your family 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/qQ4tIRVF8k — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) April 2, 2021

“After conversations with my family and coaching staff and receiving an evaluation from the NBA’s Undergraduate Advisory Committee, I felt like this would be a great opportunity to declare for the draft,” McBride told ESPN.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native led the Mountaineers in both scoring, assists and minutes, putting up 15.9 points and 4.9 assists in 34.1 minutes per game in 2020-21. This was good enough for an All-Big 12 Second Team nod at the end of the season. Adding to his NBA resume are impressive marks on both sides of the ball, including a 41.4 three-point percentage and a team-high 55 steals on the season.

The 20-year-old McBride is currently ranked No. 35 in ESPN’s draft rankings, and is slated to be either a late first round or an early second round pick, if he were to leave. McBride does, however, have the option to return after his NBA evaluation — a common route for college basketball players since a 2016 rule change.

“From the first time I picked up a basketball my dream has been to one day be in a position to play in the NBA,” McBride wrote on Twitter.

McBride is the third Mountaineer to declare for the NBA Draft after guards Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, all of whom have the option to return.