MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia continues its four-game homestead on Friday when it opens a weekend series against Minnesota.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

Minnesota at WVU baseball series information

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

All-time series: Minnesota leads 1-3 since 2004

Last meeting: WVU 5, Minnesota 4 at US Bank Stadium in 2022

West Virginia record: 7-4

Minnesota record: 2-11

Game 1

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV/stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2

Game 3

Matchup preview

The Mountaineers have started their season strong, taking seven wins in their first 11 outings. That is especially impressive seeing that they dropped their first two games, so they have fallen just twice in their previous nine.

The strong start has been powered by second baseman JJ Wetherholt, who is currently the top hitter in the Big 12. In an admittedly small sample size, the sophomore slugger leads the league with a .489 batting average and a 1.467 OPS. Those marks got a big boost on Wednesday when he went 3 for 3 with a home run and two doubles in WVU’s win over Canisius.

Preseason All-Big 12 pick Ben Hampton (0-0, 2.21 ERA) will take the mound for WVU to open the series.

The Golden Gophers started dismally as they dropped their first 11 games. They travel to Morgantown with some momentum, though, having won their last two games.

Minnesota has not hit the ball well so far this campaign, batting at a .250 collective average.

Brett Bateman is the leader for the Golden Gophers. The junior outfielder paces the squad with a .392 average, and is a threat on the base paths with seven steals.