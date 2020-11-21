Missing the Mountaineeers? Check out the best moments from this season of WVU football

Basketball season is right around the corner, and the Blue and Gold Nation Team is preparing with a Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason Special. Co-Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell discuss both WVU men’s and women’s hoops teams to preview the 2020-21 season. Preview the upcoming season with Coach Bob Huggins, Coach Mike Carey and more in the 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special.

Opening the Mountaineer GameDay Basketball Preseason by going into the Coaches Corner with Anjelica and Coach Bob Huggins. Anjelica and Coach Huggins discuss the Mountaineers’ 2019-2020 season abruptly ending due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coach Huggins touches on how his team is preparing for the season, and players on his squad to look out for this season. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, presented by Encova Insurance: