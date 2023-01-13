MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Montre Miller is officially a Mountaineer.

Miller, a fifth-year cornerback, signed a grant-in-aid on Friday to transfer to WVU from Kent State. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Miller played for Kent State from 2018-2022, appearing in 41 games as a Golden Flash. He amassed 91 tackles, broke up 25 passes and snagged six interceptions in his career.

WVU coach Neal Brown is expected to add two transfers from Kent State. Miller will likely be joined by wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both of whom committed to WVU shortly before National Signing Day.

Miller is WVU’s second transfer signing of Friday. Shortly before Brown announced the addition of the cornerback, the Mountaineers received Kole Taylor’s grant-in-aid. Taylor is a tight end from LSU with two remaining years of eligibility.