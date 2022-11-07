After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Goalkeeper Kayza Massey and midfielders AJ Rodriguez and Dilary Heredia-Beltran also earned All-Tournament Team honors.

WVU women’s soccer defeated TCU 1-0 Sunday in extra time to win the Big 12 title. In doing so, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and company earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

West Virginia will learn its first round opponent today at 4 p.m. during the NCAA selection show. The Mountaineers will qualify for the national tournament for the 22nd time in 23 years.

See the full All-Tournament Team roster below: