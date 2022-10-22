RESULTS: https://wvusports.co/3z49Yrk

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving team secured their first dual-meet victory of the season after a, 416-284, win over the University of Cincinnati, on Oct. 22, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Today’s session concluded the two-day dual meet against the Bearcats. West Virginia women gained momentum on Friday night, and carried it into today, topping UC 237-110. The Mountaineer men had a back-to-back meet, leaving it all up to the 200 freestyle relay. WVU pulled through and claimed the 179-174 victory.

The final day of competition, West Virginia started the meet off strong with back-to-back wins in the 400 medley relays. The women’s relay of senior Jacqueline McCutchan, freshman Mia Cheatwood, senior Harna Minezawa and freshman Ada Szwabinska touched in 3:46.15, before the men saw a pair of neck-and-neck finishes for first and third. Junior Justin Heimes, freshman Adam McDonald, senior David Snider and sophomore Conner McBeth pulled ahead to take first (3:17.23), while freshman Jamin Harlan, junior Joe Schaefer, sophomores Zhenya Ingram and Braden Osborn topped UC for third (3:22.32).

Sophomore Miranda Kirtley brought home the first individual victory for the Mountaineers in the women’s 1000 freestyle (10:26.61), before junior William Mullen had a dominating swim in the men’s event. The Fairfax Station, Virginia, native recorded a 9:21.53, good for first and a nine second gap before Cincinnati took second.

On springboard, senior diver Owen Johns took the men’s 3-meter with a 321.98, good for his second NCAA Zone A Qualifying score. Sophomore Glenn Eloriaga finished behind in second (300.68), followed by sophomore Hayden Apel (5th – 270.30), freshmen Patrick Burke (7th – 246.45) and Christian Torres (8th – 206.40), respectively.

Junior Marian Tiemeier won the women’s 1-meter springboard, with a Zones Qualifying score (266.25). Freshman Abie Sullivan (2nd – 255.90), sophomore Sarah Krusinski (3rd – 253.73), junior Sara Haggerty (4th – 224.03), and freshmen Elysa Grossman (203.48) and Bella Reynolds (191.03) followed Tiemeier’s lead.

Back in the pool, following Kirtley’s 1000 free victory, the Mountaineer women went on to secure five of six individual events. McCutchan continued momentum in the 200 IM (2:05.59), followed by junior Abby Reardon (200 free – 1:52.49), Szwabinska (50 free – 23.50), Cheatwood (200 breaststroke (2:17.73), and sophomore Mia Walters (200 butterfly – 2:04.42).

McBeth was the lone Mountaineer to secure an individual win on the men’s side, after Mullen’s 1000 free victory. The New Castle, Pennsylvania, native took first in the 50 free with a time of 20.79.

The dual meet concluded with the 200 free relays, WVU’s notched two more in the win’s column. The women’s victory was secured prior to the event, but Szwabinska, Cheatwood, Minezawa and McCutchan extended the lead with a time of 1:33.38.

On the men’s side, the meet came down to the 200 free relay. In a neck-to-neck race, Osborn, junior Roanoke Shirk, Snider and McBeth brought the win home for the Mountaineers (1:21.79).

The Mountaineers return to action next weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to State College, Pa. for their second dual meet of the season against Penn State. The women’s squad kicks off competition on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, while the men square up against the Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m.