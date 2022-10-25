West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

Redshirt sophomore Abbey Yuhasz was named this week’s Big 12 Cross Country Runner of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

It is the first conference honor for Yuhasz, who becomes the third Mountaineer to win the award this season.

Yuhasz joins Ceili McCabe and Megan Weaver as Mountaineers to earn recognition from the conference this year.

Yuhasz finished with a career-best time of 21:48.3 at the Go Fast River Run. She placed third out of 164 runners in the Women’s 6K, the best finish among her teammates.