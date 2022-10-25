AJ Rodriguez runs past her teammates as her name is called in WVU’s starting XI. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

West Virginia junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was named this week’s Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week by the conference on Tuesday.

Rodriguez recorded a pair of goals in WVU’s comeback victory at Oklahoma on Sunday.

After the Mountaineers fell behind 2-0, the Austin, Texas native tallied her first goal in the latter stages of the first half to cut into the deficit. She then tied the game in the 73rd minute off an assist by Julianne Vallerand.

West Virginia came back to win the contest by a final score of 3-2.

Rodriguez leads the team with five goals on the season, and is tied for the team lead with 10 points.