Manoah continues to carve up the AL East and gets off to great start to 2022 MLB season

For the second time in his young career, Alek Manoah kept the New York Yankees off the scoreboard inside Yankee Stadium.

Manoah, who was an All-American at West Virginia in 2019, made his 2022 Major League Baseball regular season debut in the Bronx Monday evening for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The tall right-hander pitched six innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out seven against the so-called Bronx Bombers. He also issued four walks in his first outing of the season.

Manoah pitched a trio of three-up, three-down innings. He also only had one inning in which a runner reached scoring position.

The Blue Jays starter struck out at least one batter in all but one inning, and recorded multiple strikeouts in the first and sixth innings.

Toronto won the game 3-0, as Manoah earned his first win of the year.

The 2019 first-round draft pick has now faced an AL East opponent 12 times in his career, and continues to put forth great performances against what is arguably the most competitive division in the MLB.

Following Monday’s outing in New York, Manoah has a 7-1 record against the division.

Entering play on Monday, opposing AL East hitters had just a .163 average against him. That average was lowered, as he held Yankee hitters to just a 1-for-19 day at the plate.

Off to a good start to this season, Manoah is scheduled to pitch again on Saturday April 16, against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto.