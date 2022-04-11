Davis tallied eight hits and scored seven runs in three-game series sweep over Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior outfielder Austin Davis of the No. 24-ranked West Virginia University baseball team has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Davis went 11-for-16 (.688) at the plate last week, scoring 10 total runs in WVU’s four wins. The Orlando, Florida, native had multiple-hit efforts in all four games, including three hits in three of them, and finished a triple short of the cycle in the series finale against Baylor on April 10, in Morgantown. He also stole two bases on the week.

Additionally, Davis lifted his season batting average from .269 to .323 during the four games.

The Mountaineers topped in-state foe Marshall, 17-8, on April 6, before they swept the Bears from April 8-10. It marked the first time WVU swept a Big 12 opponent since May 6-8, 2016, against Texas.

The honor is the first of Davis’ career and WVU’s first since Darius Hill was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on May 20, 2019. Earlier this season, freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt and fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite were named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Feb. 21, and April 4, respectively.

Up next, the Mountaineers hit the road for a midweek game at Penn State on Tuesday, April 12, in University Park, Pennsylvania. First pitch at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park is set for 6 p.m. ET.