MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Junior Braden Barry and sophomore JJ Wetherholt of the No. 6 West Virginia baseball team were both named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators as announced by the organization, Tuesday afternoon.

Both players are finance majors with Barry carrying a 3.77 cumulative GPA and Wetherholt posting a 3.90 GPA. It is the second year in a row that Barry has earned Academic All-District status while this is the first selection for Wetherholt.

Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second and third‐team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced June 7. To qualify, student-athletes must have a 3.50 GPA, be in their second year at that school, and play in at least 50% of the team’s contests.

On the field, both players have been a big reason for the Mountaineers’ success. Barry is hitting .304 with seven home runs, 40 RBI, 54 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases while starting every game in centerfield with a .991 fielding percentage.

Wetherholt is currently enjoying the best season in WVU history as he leads the nation with a .466 batting average along with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, 56 RBI, and 64 runs scored. He has also torn up the basepaths with 35 stolen bases, fifth most in the country.

The two players become the eighth and ninth Academic All-District selections in Mountaineer baseball history.

WVU will be back in action this Thursday through Saturday for a three-game series at Texas. First pitch from Austin on Thursday is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.