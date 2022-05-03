West Virginia University women’s soccer alumna Bianca St-Georges is in her fourth season with the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 24-year-old has been representing her home country of Canada on the international stage since 2013, but also plays her home games during the NWSL season near the Windy City.

St-Georges treated the home fans to a win in the Red Stars’ regular-season opener last week, as the former Mountaineer scored the game-winning goal.

Tied 1-1 in the early stages of the contest, St-Georges took a shot that rattled off the top post. A follow-up shot by one of her teammates was denied by the keeper, but it rolled perfectly to where only the former Mountaineer could get it.

She slid to safely, and stylishly, put the ball in the back of the net, giving her team a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute. That score would hold the rest of the way.

The game-winning score was her second goal in as many matches.

St-Georges also tallied her team’s only point in the 2022 Challenge Cup finale. It was also her only goal of the six-game Cup schedule.

Since the start of the 2020 Challenge Cup slate, St-Georges has appeared in 19 games for Chicago, making 14 starts. She has also scored three goals over that time. The two she scored in April are her first since 2020. She has delivered three assists as well.

In 80 games played at the collegiate level, St-Georges found the back of the net nine times and dished out 13 assists.

While at WVU, she and the Mountaineers won a pair of Big 12 Conference tournament championships, and made it all the way to the College Cup finals in 2016 as a No. 1 seed.