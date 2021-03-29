Big 12 names Wolf Pitcher of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf of the West Virginia University baseball team has been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Wolf tossed 7.1 innings of shutout ball in the Mountaineers’ 11-0 win over Kansas to open conference play on March 26, at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown. The Gahanna, Ohio, native allowed just four hits and two walks, while tying his career high in strikeouts, with eight.

Wolf conceded just two hits to the Jayhawks through the first seven innings of action and retired KU in order three times. He threw 98 pitches, earning his second victory of the season.

The Mountaineers took two-of-three games from KU to earn the Big 12 series win.

On the season, Wolf sits at 2-2 with a 1.93 ERA in a team-high 28.0 innings of work. He has allowed just six earned runs and 16 hits in 2021, totaling 30 strikeouts.

The conference accolade is the second of Wolf’s career and the first this season. He last received the distinction on Feb. 17, 2020.

Next up, the Mountaineers return to action with a three-game, Big 12 series at Oklahoma State, from April 1-3, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. First pitch of Thursday’s series opener is set for 7 p.m. ET, while Friday’s contest also will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m.