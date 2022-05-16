There is plenty up for grabs with just one conference series remaining for the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This year’s Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament is just one week away.

As teams enter the final week of the regular season, seeding for the tournament is still up for grabs. The top four teams in the league are all separated by fewer than two games, and no team is locked into their current standing in the conference.

Starting with West Virginia (30-20, 11-10 Big 12), the Mountaineers find themselves in a tie for fifth place with the Texas Longhorns (35-17, 11-10 Big 12). WVU secured a spot in the Big 12 Tournament over the weekend.

WVU, which hosts seventh-place Kansas State (27-23, 8-13 Big 12) this weekend, could finish as high as third place in the league. But it could also finish the regular season as low as seventh in the conference.

The Mountaineers need to win at least one more game than the Longhorns this weekend to finish ahead of Texas in the standings. Meanwhile, winning just one game this weekend secures at least a sixth-place finish for Randy Mazey’s group.

WVU and Kansas State begin their three-game weekend series on Thursday evening at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Texas, with whom West Virginia is tied in the league standings, hosts last-place Kansas this weekend. The Jayhawks can’t afford to lose any of their three games against the Longhorns if they want to make the conference tournament.

Texas Christian (32-18, 16-8) would be the top-seeded team in the tournament if it began today. The Horned Frogs, however, play a non-conference opponent this weekend, meaning they cannot improve on their conference standing.

TCU is one of four teams in the Big 12 that is nationally ranked heading into this week. Texas Tech is fifth in the country, while Oklahoma State is No. 8. Texas is ranked No. 22, and TCU is two spots back at No. 24.

The Red Raiders (35-16, 14-7) are just 1.5 games back of the Horned Frogs in the conference standings. Texas Tech would have to sweep this weekend’s opponent, Oklahoma, to supplant TCU from its perch atop the league.

That is just one of the outcomes that would be beneficial to West Virginia.

WVU can move up in the standings if any of the following happen this weekend:

WVU wins at least one more game than Texas (WVU plays KSU; Texas hosts Kansas)

WVU sweeps K-State, and Baylor sweeps Oklahoma State

WVU sweeps K-State, and Texas Tech sweeps Oklahoma

Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, and Texas all hold tiebreakers against the Mountaineers. Mazey’s group, however, has the tiebreaker advantage against TCU, Baylor and Kansas.

Below is a full look at the Big 12 Conference standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Texas Christian (16-8 Big 12, 32-18 OVR) Texas Tech (14-7 Big 12, 35-16 OVR) Oklahoma State (13-8 Big 12, 34-17 OVR) Oklahoma (13-8 Big 12, 31-18 OVR) Texas (11-10 Big 12, 35-17 OVR) West Virginia (11-10 Big 12, 30-20 OVR) Kansas State (8-13 Big 12, 27-23 OVR) Baylor (6-15 Big 12, 24-24 OVR) Kansas 4-17 Big 12, 20-32 OVR)

The Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament gets underway on Wednesday, May 25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Eight of the nine teams in the conference will play for a shot at the league title.

As it currently stands, WVU would take on Oklahoma State in the first round of the tournament, with the winner of that game facing either Texas Tech or Kansas State in the following round.