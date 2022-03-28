Two Mountaineer golfers are within striking distance of the lead entering the final day of play at The Hootie

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University sophomore Jackson Davenport and fifth-year senior Mark Goetz each shot 5-under-par in Monday’s second round of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

After both golfers shot Even par on Sunday, Davenport and Goetz are tied for 13th place at 5-under-par heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Senior Kurtis Grant shot 1-under-par for the second day in a row and is tied for 35th place at 2-under-par. Junior Trent Tipton and fifth-year senior Logan Perkins both shot 1-over-par on Monday. Tipton is 1-over-par for the tournament, while Perkins is 5-over-par. Freshman Max Green is playing as an individual and shot 2-over-par on Monday. He is now 6-over-par after 36 holes.

West Virginia shot 10-under-par as a team during the second 18 holes to post an 11-under-par score. The Mountaineers remain in 10th place, one shot behind Kentucky and Purdue and three shots behind Wisconsin and Auburn for sixth place.

“We had a big-time round from Jackson Davenport, a bogey-free 67 was impressive,” coach Sean Covich said. “Mark also stepped up for us with a low round. Kurtis bounced back, was 3-over-par after nine, then shot a bogey-free 4-under-par on the last nine to help us out.

“While we didn’t move up the leaderboard, we played a lot better and have a chance, with another low round, to move up tomorrow. We have to have some guys step up for us in the final round.”

The final 18 holes of The Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the Butler Spring Invitational in Indianapolis, freshman Todd Duncan shot a 1-over-par 71 and is tied for 12th place after the first round, three shots off the lead. Sophomores Olivier Ménard and Will Stakel each shot 3-over-par today. The tournament has been shortened to 36 holes with the final 18 holes taking place on Tuesday.