Morgantown, W.Va. – For the second time in program history, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving team is set to host the 2023 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, from March 6-8, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Senior Marian Tiemeier, sophomore Sarah Krusinski, and freshman Abigail Sullivan will represent the women’s team, while senior Owen Johns and sophomore Glenn Eloriaga qualified to represent the men’s team.

Competition at the Aquatic Center will begin on Monday, with the men competing on 1-meter springboard and the women competing on 3-meter, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, the men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter competitions will take place, also beginning at 12 p.m., while the men’s and women’s platform events are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Live results from the meet are available at DiveMeets.com, while the live stream information can be found on WVUsports.com. The meet will determine the zone’s qualifiers for the 2023 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

To qualify for the meet, the women were required to score at least 265 points on 1-meter, 280 points on 3-meter and 225 points on platform throughout the 2022-23 season. The men’s qualifying standards were 300 points on 1-meter, 320 points on 3-meter and 300 points on platform.



The top-six divers on 1-meter, top five on 3-meter and top four on platform will qualify for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, while the women will advance the top-five divers on 1-meter, as well as the top six on 3-meter and top five platform.

Last time out, West Virginia competed at the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, from Feb. 22-25, at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. The Mountaineers collected 16 total medals throughout the championship, including one gold, five silver, and 10 bronze.

For the divers, Eloriaga claimed a bronze medal on the men’s platform (328.55) and finished eighth on the 3-meter (351.70). Also on the platform, Johns finished eighth (261.80) and freshman Christian Torres finished tenth (185.45). For the women, Krusinski finished seventh (228.15). In the 1-meter finals, Johns earned an eighth-place finish and a personal best score of 344.15.

Divers from St. Bonaventure, Seton Hall, Rider, Loyola, Canisius, Holy Cross, Bucknell, Bryant, Towson, Villanova, Delaware, Stony Brook, Duquesne, Marshall, Northeastern, Rhode Island, Siena, Brown, Lehigh, Fordham, Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Columbia, George Washington, UConn, Penn, UMBC, Penn State, Pitt, Buffalo, JMU, Liberty, Army, LaSalle, Boston College, Virginia Tech, UVA, Rutgers, Boston, Navy, UMass, Dartmouth and Cornell are scheduled to join the Mountaineers in Morgantown for the 2023 NCAA Zone A Diving Championships.