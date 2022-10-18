Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native helped the Mountaineers climb out of a two-goal deficit by tying the match at 2 with a goal in the 61st minute, before he gave the Mountaineers a brief lead with his second tally in the 78th.

In all, Dromers finished with three shots in the match, all of them on frame. For the year, he leads the squad with four goals and is tied for the team lead with nine total points.

The conference honor is the second in as many weeks for the Mountaineers. Last week, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors.

West Virginia returns to action on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at James Madison. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET.