Five Mountaineers earn All-Big 12 status

Pitcher Jackson Wolf headlines a group of five Mountaineers who earned All-Big 12 accolades Monday.

Wolf, West Virginia’s top pitcher, garners second team all-conference honors after a stellar regular season. The senior lefty ranks third in the Big 12 in strikeouts (97), fifth in innings pitched (80.0) and ninth in opponent batting average (.207).

Senior Paul McIntosh and junior Austin Davis also earned All-Big 12 honorable mentions. McIntosh is tied for the team lead in homers with eight, while Davis, who has enjoyed an uptick in production late in the season, leads the Mountaineers in hits (51) and batting average (.317).

In addition, two Mountaineers earned spots on the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team: shortstop Mikey Kluska and pitcher Ben Hampton. Kluska mad 41 regular season starts as a true freshman and batted .242, while Hampton has struck out 43 batters in 49 innings of work while commanding a 4.96 ERA.

“Congratulations to all of our players who were recognized by the conference this year,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “The Big 12 is one of the best conferences in the country and it is a great honor to receive an award as one of the best players in this league.”

The Big 12 has also issued the following top awards for the 2021 season:

Player of the Year: Jace Jung (Texas Tech)

Jace Jung (Texas Tech) Pitcher of the Year: Ty Madden (Texas)

Ty Madden (Texas) Newcomer of the Year: Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Oklahoma State)

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Oklahoma State) Freshman of the Year: Brayden Taylor (TCU)

Brayden Taylor (TCU) Coach of the Year: David Pierce (Texas)

Click here to see the complete All-Big 12 roster.