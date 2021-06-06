Former Mountaineer Hill named Cubs’ minor league player of the month

WVU baseball’s all-time doubles king was honored Sunday following a terrific month in the minors.

Darius Hill, who broke Jedd Gyorko’s career doubles record at WVU during the 2019 season, has been named the minor league player of the month in the Chicago Cubs’ organization for the month of May. Hill, who currently plays for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies, batted .337 with five doubles, a home run and 16 RBI over 23 appearances in the minors last month.

Hill began the season with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Cubs’ Low-A affiliate, but was promoted to Double-A after just seven outings.

Hill played a critical role in West Virginia’s memorable 2019 campaign, which ended with an appearance in the Big 12 championship game and an NCAA Regional at Monongalia County Ballpark. He batted .315 that season, leading the team in doubles with 25, on the way to earning All-Big 12 Second Team honors.

The Cubs selected Hill in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.