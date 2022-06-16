Big 12 logo on baseball on Wagner Field and Mon. County Ballpark (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU baseball team picked up an all-conference player via the transfer portal on Thursday.

Former Tulane freshman pitcher Grant Siegel announced that he will be coming to WVU via Twitter.

“I am extremely thankful this opportunity. I will be transferring to WVU,” he said in his tweet.

Siegel pitched to a 7-1 record in his first year of collegiate baseball.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native tossed 59 2/3 innings, and had an earned run average of 3.02. He also struck out 53 batters while issuing just 13 walks.

Siegel earned with a spot on the All-AAC second team. He also grabbed multiple weekly conference honors during the course of the regular season.

The freshman began the year in Tulane’s bullpen but became a starting pitcher midway through the season.

Siegel will head to WVU with up to three years of eligibility remaining.