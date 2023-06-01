MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University wrestling program head to Geneva, Ohio, to represent the West Virginia Regional Training Center at the U23 World Team Trials from June 2-4.

“We’re excited that our guys are trying to make the U23 World teams,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “There’s some great competition up there and I’m looking forward to watching them compete.”

Sophomore Dylan Kohn (82kg-180lbs) opens the weekend for West Virginia by wrestling in the U23 Greco-Roman division on Friday at 10 a.m. ET, before junior Peyton Hall (74kg-163lbs), sophomore Michael Dolan (65kg-143lbs) and redshirt freshman Jace Schafer (57kg-125lbs) take the mat in the U23 Men’s Freestyle on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The winner of each weight class will earn the right to represent Team USA at the U23 World Championships in Tampere, Finland, on Oct. 23-29.

Fans can stream this weekend’s action and follow each bracket on FloWrestling.

U23 SCHEDULE: https://wvusports.co/3qdyCUW

U23 STREAM: https://wvusports.co/43wDFya

U23 BRACKETS: https://wvusports.co/43cKYLI