Michael Wolfgram added to list of WVU competitors who will compete for an NCAA title

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four wrestlers will represent West Virginia University at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit later this month, according to the program.

It was announced Tuesday that heavyweight standout Michael Wolfgram will join the three other Mountaineers who had previously punched their ticket to the national tournament.

Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale had already secured his place in Detroit, but made his trip official by winning the 125 pound weight class at the Big 12 Championship on Sunday. Cardinale is looking for his second All-American nod, as well.

This will be Cardinale’s third trip to the NCAA Championship tournament. He went 11-1 on the mat this season.

Peyton Hall, who finished as the conference’s runner-up in 165, is also headed to the NCAA tournament. The sophomore West Virginia native is making his second trip to the national tournament in two years of collegiate wrestling.

Hall went 3-2 at the NCAA Championships last season, and earned a spot to the round of 12. If Hall can make it one round further this year, he will earn his first athletic All-American honor.

The Oak Glen High School product wrestled to a 22-2 record during the regular season, and suffered just his third loss of the year in the Big 12 title match.

Fellow sophomore Dennis Robin was the third Mountaineer to earn NCAA qualifier status during the Big 12 Championships last weekend. Robin placed eighth in the conference in the 174 weight class.

It will be Robin’s first trip to the NCAA tournament.

Wolfgram learned that he was headed to Detroit Tuesday. The heavyweight competitor finished seventh in his weight class at the Big 12 tournament.

The redshirt sophomore will also be making his NCAA Championship debut. Wolfgram was 18-7 in his bouts during the regular season.

Cardinale, Hall and Wolfgram have all been featured in various national rankings throughout this season.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships are scheduled for March 17-19 at Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The official bracket for the tournament will be announced on Wednesday March 9 beginning at 6 p.m.