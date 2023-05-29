NCAA Tournament, Lexington Regional reaction and preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will begin its 14th appearance in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, beginning at 7 p.m. ET against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Mountaineers and Hoosiers will battle on the diamond in Lexington, Kentucky, at Kentucky Proud Park as part of the Lexington Regional.
Play in the double-elimination four-team bracket will at least last through Sunday, with a possible decisive Game 7 scheduled for Monday if necessary.
Below is the full schedule for the Lexington Regional.
Friday, June 2
Game 1 – Kentucky vs. Ball State
Noon ET (SEC Network)
Game 2 – Indiana vs. West Virginia
7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 3
Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
Noon ET
Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
6 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 4
Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Noon ET
Game 6 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
6 p.m. ET
Monday, June 5 (If Necessary)
Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser
TBD