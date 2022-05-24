Big 12 Baseball Tournament Preview – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship begins Wednesday at its new home: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. West Virginia enters the tournament as the No. 6-seed and is set to face No. 3 Oklahoma in the opening round. Get caught up on the bracket and biggest storylines heading into this double-elimination tournament with The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone examine possible roads to a championship for the Mountaineers, who have won at least two games in each of the last five completed tournaments. WVU's opener against the Sooners is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Gold and Blue Nation will bring fans complete coverage of the tournament on TV and online throughout the week. See highlights after each game in your daily Mountaineer Minute, airing on newscasts on each of our Nexstar affiliates in West Virginia and Maryland.

We’ll also provide extended coverage of each contest here at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. That’s where you’ll find game recaps, interviews, photos and more.

Keep an eye out for a new edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast over the weekend, recapping all the action at the Big 12 Tournament. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.