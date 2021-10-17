Goetz, Grant lead WVU golf on first day of Isleworth Collegiate

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mark Goetz shot 2-under-par and Kurtis Grant fired a 1-under-par round to lead the West Virginia University golf team to sit tied for third place at 1-over-par in the 14-team field after the first round of the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Florida, on Sunday.

The tournament is being played at Isleworth Golf and Country Club, a par-72, 7,544-yard course.

Goetz, a fifth-year senior from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, recorded six birdies on the day, including five over the final nine holes to sit at 2-under-par, tied for sixth place after the first day.

Grant, a senior from Herndon, Virginia, posted three birdies on the day for his 1-under-par total and currently sits tied for 13th place.

Freshman Max Green and junior Trent Tipton shot 2-over-par and are tied for 37th place. Fifth-year senior Logan Perkins is in 60th place with a 78 on Sunday. Sophomore Olivier Ménard is competing as an individual and is in 60th place with a round of 78.

The Mountaineers trail No. 2 Arizona State (-11) and No. 21 Auburn (E). WVU is tied with No. 26 Illinois and No. 47 North Florida heading into Monday’s second round. The Mountaineers are one shot ahead of No. 70 South Carolina and two shots ahead of No. 23 LSU.

“I thought today was a solid team effort,” said coach Sean Covich. “Obviously Mark got hot on the back nine with five birdies, but it was a team effort with really solid rounds of golf by Kurtis, Trent and Max. We all know Logan will bounce back. Oli (Ménard) struggled around the turn, but I think he will have a fresh mindset for round two and play well.”

The second round will begin with tee times at 8 a.m. on Monday. Complete tournament results are available at Golfstat.com.

“Tomorrow’s wind is a little different, coming more out of the East, so we will have to change a few start lines off the tee shots and get a good game plan for these hole locations,” Covich added. “I’m looking forward to seeing the guys compete again tomorrow.”

Also, Jackson Davenport, Will Stakel and Todd Duncan will begin play in the Xavier Invitational with 36 holes of golf on Monday.