MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU officially has a new Mountaineer mascot.

Mikel Hager, a senior from Boone County, accepted the musket during the Passing of the Rifle ceremony Friday night. Hager becomes the school’s 69th Mountaineer mascot after receiving the rifle from Mary Roush, the 68th Mountaineer and just the third woman to serve in the role.

Hager is thrilled to become the first Boone County native in Mountaineer mascot history — so much so that he barely slept the night before the ceremony.

“It’s something you always dream about, but you never think it’ll actually come,” Hager said of the rifle ceremony.

For the next year, Hager will be West Virginia University’s most recognizable ambassador. His first event is Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium.

An emotional Roush, who was also the first freshman to act as the mascot, also reflected on her year in the buckskins during the ceremony.

“It’s absolutely been the best year of my life,” said Roush, who dedicated her time as the mascot to the children of West Virginia who aspire to one day wear the buckskins themselves.

Previous Mountaineer mascots, including Colson Glover, Timmy Eads, Trevor Kiess and former West Virginia Secretary of State Natalie Tennant, attended the ceremony.