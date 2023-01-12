MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of WVU women’s soccer alums hope to hear their names called in the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft Thursday night in Philadelphia.

The draft begins at 6 p.m. ET, with national coverage provided by CBS Sports, and will be streamed on Paramont+.

Three-time All-American Jordan Brewster could become just the third Mountaineer ever selected in the first round of the NWSL Draft, which dates back to 2013. Fellow Mountaineer defenseman Gabrielle Robinson also aims to be selected after a standout career at West Virginia.

Brewster and Robinson each entered the NWSL Draft pool over the weekend.

The NWSL, short for National Women’s Soccer League, is the top-flight league in the United States. It was founded in 2012 and has grown considerably in recent years.

While WVU head coach Nikki-Izzo Brown has coached numerous professionals during her two-decade tenure with the Mountaineers, only five of her former players have been selected in the NWSL Draft. Frances Silva was the first in 2014 when she was selected in the second round with the 19th overall selection.

Two Mountaineers currently compete in the NWSL. Stefany Ferrer Van Ginkel spent the last season with Angel City FC on a one-year deal and Bianca St. Georges currently plays left-back for Chicago Red Stars.