Izzo-Brown: senior Ferrer-vanGinkel “came on strong” during final season with WVU women’s soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nikki Izzo-Brown’s soccer program has churned out 28 professionals all-time. Maybe Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel will be the next product of that pro factory.

West Virginia’s lone senior played her final game in the Old Gold and Blue last weekend when the Mountaineers were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Rice. The native of Barcelona, Spain, tied for the team lead in goals this season with six, assisted three more tallies and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection in the fall.

It appears that Ferrer-vanGinkel’s soccer career isn’t finished yet: the midfielder announced in February that she is set to join Athenians SC in San Antonio.

Beyond excited to join the Athenians for the summer league💥 https://t.co/utECZ2QsPl — Stefany Ferrer (@stefvangi21) February 12, 2021

Izzo-Brown will remember Ferrer-vanGinkel as a player who reached her potential thanks to hard work.

“Some athletes have a hard time understanding their strengths and their weaknesses, and she really worked a lot on her strengths and was so openminded to our staff and what we wanted her to do with some of the things she lacked,” Izzo-Brown said in an interview for this week’s edition of the WVU Coaches Show. “You guys got to witness it first-hand. This kid really came on strong. What was the secret sauce? The secret sauce was this kid being openminded, hard-working and realizing that West Virginia was a great, great place to develop your talent and to be the best Stefany — I call her ‘Pinto’ — the best version of Pinto she could be, and she did that.”

Beyond Ferrer-vanGinkel, Izzo-Brown expects every other member of her squad to return next season, giving her plenty of reason for optimism.

