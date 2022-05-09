MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Make it two West Virginia University baseball players to bring home weekly honors on Monday.

On the same day that battery mate Dayne Leonard was named the Big 12’s Co-Newcomer of the Week, starting pitcher Jacob Watters earned a national accolade.

Watters, who turned in one of the best strikeout performances by a WVU pitcher in the last 40 years, was one of the players that Collegiate Baseball Newspaper named as National Players of the Week.

Watters, the closer turned starting pitcher, struck out 15 would-be hitters Saturday during the first game of the Mountaineers’ doubleheader against Texas.

The Rocky Gap, Virginia, native’s 15 strikeouts were the most by a Mountaineer pitcher since Nick Snyder in 2019.

He is also the first WVU player to be selected to Collegiate Baseball’s weekly list since Kevin Brophy on March 1, 2021.

Watters struck out the side in the second, fourth, and sixth innings, and recorded at least one strikeout in every inning but the seventh.

His 15 strikeouts nearly doubled his previous career-high of eight.

West Virginia (28-18, 10-8 Big 12) wraps up a five-game homestand with the Backyard Brawl on Tuesday.