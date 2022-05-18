Everything you need to know ahead of West Virginia's final home series of the regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The final conference series of the regular season has arrived.

West Virginia has just three games left to improve its standing in the Big 12 ahead of the conference tournament next week.

Randy Mazey and company have enjoyed success against this weekend’s opponent, Kansas State, in the past, especially when the two teams get together in Granville.

Here’s everything you need to know about the final three games of the regular season.

Kansas State at West Virginia series information

Dates: May 19 to 21

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia

WVU record: 30-20 (11-10 Big 12)

WVU’s home record: 14-6 (5-4 Big 12)

Kansas State’s record: 27-24 (8-13 Big 12)

All-time series: West Virginia leads 13-11 since 2013

Last meeting: Kansas State won last year’s weekend series, taking two of the three games in Manhattan, KS

Game one — Thursday, May 19

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (2-6, 5.285 ERA)

Kansas State probable starter: RHP German Fajardo (4-1, 3.11 ERA)

WVU’s Thursday record: 1-0

Note: Dollar Night — tickets and select concession items available for just $1

Game two — Friday, May 20

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (7-4, 4.65 ERA)

Kansas State probable starter: RHP Blake Adams (5-5, 4.54 ERA)

WVU’s Friday record: 8-5

Game three — Saturday, May 21

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: The Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU probable starter: TBA

Kansas State probable starter: TBA

WVU Saturday record: 7-7

Note: Family Day, Senior Day and National Armed Forces Day

KSU at WVU series preview

Big 12 Tournament seeding is up for grabs this weekend, with plenty at stake for West Virginia. The Mountaineers, if all goes well, can finish as high as third in the league. WVU is currently tied for fifth, and has a three-game lead over Kansas State in the standings.

West Virginia’s series history with the Wildcats only dates back to the Mountaineers joining the Big 12. While WVU has struggled in Manhattan, Mazey’s group is 6-3 against KSU at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Most recently, West Virginia dropped two of three on the road at Oklahoma. Kansas State, meanwhile, won its latest weekend series against Baylor before losing at No. 3 Virginia Tech on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 6-17 away from home this season.

McGwire Holbrook (.333 BA) and Austin Davis (.332 BA) continue to lead the way at the plate for WVU. Davis is one of just two players that has started and played in every game for the Mountaineers this season.

Tevin Tucker is the other. The shortstop had one of his most productive weekends at the plate of the year against the Sooners, and it came just days after a late-night batting practice session at an empty Wagener Field.

K-State’s Dominic Johnson has been one of the top hitters in the Big 12 this season. Johnson is eighth in the league in batting average (.338) and hits (67), fifth in doubles (17). He is also second on the KSU roster with 10 home runs.

The season-ending series is set to get underway on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.