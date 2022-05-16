MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer and global soccer star Ashley Lawrence has earned another trophy.

The Canadian international scored two goals and recorded an assist in Sunday’s Coupe de France final, as Paris Saint-Germain blanked Yzeure 8-0.

The French Cup is the country’s top annual knockout tournament. Sunday’s triumph marked PSG’s third cup championship.

Lawrence played a critical role in West Virginia’s run to the 2016 College Cup final. Lately, she has reached new heights at the professional level.

Last summer, Lawrence won Olympic gold with the Canada women’s national team. She also helped PSG win the French league title last season.

Lawrence also placed eighth in the women’s Ballon d’Or voting in 2021. That award annually recognizes the world’s most outstanding soccer player.