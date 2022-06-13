Former Mountaineer ace has now done something that no other pitcher in Toronto Blue Jays history has done

Alek Manoah made Toronto Blue Jays history Monday night in Canada.

The big right-hander entered his start against the visiting Baltimore Orioles with an impressive streak intact. Manoah had gone at least five innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs in 16 consecutive starts dating back to last season.

That was tied for the longest streak in club history.

He extended the streak.

Manoah pitched six scoreless innings against the O’s. He struck out seven hitters and allowed just one hit.

He has now pitched at least five innings while allowing three or fewer earned runs in 17 straight starts. It’s the most in team history, surpassing the mark set by Roger Clemens in 1998.

Toronto cruised to an 11-1 victory.

Manoah hit a batter in the first inning, but responded with a strikeout. After issuing a free pass, he ended the frame by sitting the final batter down on strikes.

Manoah recorded two more strikeouts in the second inning, as he started to take command over the opposing Orioles lineup.

He then added to his punchout total in the fourth with one of the looking variety.

That took him to five on the game. He has reached at least that total in eight of his 12 starts this season.

An inning later, the Toronto offense gave Manoah a nine-run lead, which was more than enough for the former Mountaineer ace.

Manoah has now pitched back-to-back shutout outings. He’s also allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his last nine starts dating back to April 28.

Manoah lowered his earned run average to 1.67. That is the best mark in the American League, and the third-best in all of Major League Baseball. He also earned his eighth win, tied for the most in the majors, and is once again on top of the AL with 11 quality starts.

He is scheduled to be back on the mound on Saturday against the New York Yankees.