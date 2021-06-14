Manoah strikes out five in latest start for Blue Jays

Former Mountaineer pitcher Alek Manoah made the fourth start for the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night.

The rookie went six innings in a divisional clash with the Red Sox, striking out five. He gave up one earned run in the bottom of the third and limited the Sox to just four hits.

Alek's night: 6 IP, 1 ER, 5 Ks!

But after the Blue Jays tied the score with a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. solo home run in the top of the ninth, the Red Sox won in walk-off fashion. Rafael Devers drove in the winning run in a 2-1 Boston win.

Manoah’s record stays at 1-0 after another no-decision. He’ll likely return to the mound this weekend when the Blue Jays take on the Orioles.