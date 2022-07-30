“Precautionary x-rays” on Alek Manoah’s pitching elbow came back as negative, according to the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night.

However, the team also announced that Manoah suffered a right elbow contusion in the sixth inning of his home start against the Detroit Tigers.

Just two pitches after a Detroit home run, Tigers middle infielder Jonathan Schoop hit a one-hop comebacker to the mound. The batted ball hit off the elbow of Manoah’s pitching arm.

While the ball deflected to a Toronto infielder, who was able to throw to first to record the out, Manoah went down to one knee for a moment in pain.

He was then taken out of the game and, according to the Blue Jays, underwent x-rays on the elbow.

The good news is that the x-rays came back negative.

According to one report from the Blue Jays’ clubhouse after the game, Manoah said the “initial shock” of the injury hurt. But, he added that he did some post-game arm care and “feels good” now.

However, it remains to be seen if the injury will cause Manoah to miss any time.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reported Toronto manager John Schneider said after the game that Alek Manoah is considered day-to-day for now. Schneider added he and the Blue Jays “don’t know yet” about Manoah’s next start. According to Davidi, the skipper continued by saying: “We’ll see how everything feels (Saturday) and go from there.”

The former Mountaineer has been incredibly durable during his Major League Baseball career up to this point. Even after being knocked out of Friday’s start prematurely, Manoah averages six innings completed per start through 39 career big league outings.

This year, Manoah is averaging 6 1/3 innings pitched through 19 starts. He has already thrown more innings this year (120 2/3) than he did last season (111 2/3).

Durability is one of the key factors ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian told Gold and Blue Nation that will determine the future of Alek Manoah’s career.

The big right-hander made West Virginia University history earlier this month, when he became the first former Mountaineer to ever appear in the MLB All-Star game.

Manoah (11-4, 2.43 ERA) is one of the leaders in the AL Cy Young Award race. He is tied for the second-most wins in the American League, fourth in the AL in ERA, and is second in the junior circuit with 16 quality starts.